Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Decreases Stock Holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division decreased its holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKR. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 128.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 10,174 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 549.7% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 58,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 49,621 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 746,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,606,000 after purchasing an additional 89,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hixon Zuercher LLC increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 58,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Baker Hughes Trading Down 1.4%

BKR stock opened at $36.82 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $30.93 and a 1-year high of $49.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $36.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.77.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on BKR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Baker Hughes from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Baker Hughes from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Baker Hughes from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.11.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Baker Hughes

About Baker Hughes

(Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.