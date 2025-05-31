Legacy Private Trust Co. Buys 1,355 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 44.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,425 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tacita Capital Inc increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 174.3% in the 4th quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Price Performance

IBM opened at $258.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $246.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.81. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $163.53 and a 1 year high of $269.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.60 billion, a PE ratio of 40.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.64.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $14.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. Erste Group Bank raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Saturday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $237.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.06.

Insider Activity at International Business Machines

In other International Business Machines news, SVP Robert David Thomas sold 26,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.01, for a total value of $6,715,644.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,387,221.07. The trade was a 37.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

