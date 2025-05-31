IFG Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

IFG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 83,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,725,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $392,497,000. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2,838.3% during the fourth quarter. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC now owns 18,160,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $382,644,000 after acquiring an additional 17,542,541 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,026,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $253,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820,689 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 245.5% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 8,925,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $188,067,000 after acquiring an additional 6,342,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,941,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $167,319,000 after acquiring an additional 270,367 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $20.85 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $20.02 and a 1 year high of $21.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.92.

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

