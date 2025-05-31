British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Stock Rating Lowered by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Hsbc Global Res raised British Land from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, British Land presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

OTCMKTS:BTLCY opened at $5.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.02 and a 200-day moving average of $4.74. British Land has a 52 week low of $4.13 and a 52 week high of $6.31.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.

