Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Receives $133.43 Average Target Price from Analysts

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $127.86.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FRPT shares. TD Cowen downgraded Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Freshpet from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Freshpet from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Freshpet from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Freshpet from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th.

Shares of FRPT stock opened at $79.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Freshpet has a 12 month low of $71.19 and a 12 month high of $164.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.56 and a beta of 1.85.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). Freshpet had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 4.81%. The firm had revenue of $263.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Freshpet’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Freshpet will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Freshpet in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Freshpet by 302.0% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Freshpet by 130.9% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000.

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

