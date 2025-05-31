ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Director Acquires $11,460.00 in Stock

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Get Free Report) Director Anthony Grillo purchased 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.84 per share, with a total value of $11,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,460. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock opened at $46.32 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.41. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc has a 1-year low of $36.71 and a 1-year high of $51.87.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EMO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 512.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,705 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 10,631 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $677,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 13,875 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 13,312 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the period.

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

