ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Director Acquires $11,460.00 in Stock

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Get Free Report) Director Anthony Grillo purchased 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.84 per share, with a total value of $11,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,460. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Trading Up 0.3%
Shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock opened at $46.32 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.41. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc has a 1-year low of $36.71 and a 1-year high of $51.87.
ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.33%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund
ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Company Profile
ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.
See Also
