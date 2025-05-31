Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Sells 1,000 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lowered its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,535 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,127,847 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,565,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108,578 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 104,250,575 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,240,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643,752 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,911,813 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,091,426,000 after purchasing an additional 15,837,407 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,325,653 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,754,672,000 after purchasing an additional 659,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 294.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,953,591 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,733,027,000 after purchasing an additional 18,619,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol Trading Up 1.0%

NYSE:APH opened at $89.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $108.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $54.77 and a 52 week high of $89.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.53.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.04%.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In other news, VP David M. Silverman sold 87,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $7,002,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,375. This trade represents a 87.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total transaction of $30,372,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,593,000. The trade was a 80.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,218,500 shares of company stock worth $245,455,405 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, US Capital Advisors set a $85.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.38.

View Our Latest Report on Amphenol

Amphenol Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.