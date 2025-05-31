B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UTHR. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 2,090,573.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 18,314,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,462,018,000 after acquiring an additional 18,313,424 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $151,764,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,471,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $519,170,000 after buying an additional 393,777 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 1,325.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 204,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,085,000 after buying an additional 189,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 577.1% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 189,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,962,000 after buying an additional 161,751 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at United Therapeutics

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.18, for a total transaction of $3,367,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,261,606.58. The trade was a 23.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.80, for a total value of $797,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,703,424. The trade was a 22.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,500 shares of company stock valued at $16,923,950. 10.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Therapeutics Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of UTHR opened at $316.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $299.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $335.31. United Therapeutics Co. has a twelve month low of $266.98 and a twelve month high of $417.82. The stock has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.58.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.34. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 40.31%. The firm had revenue of $794.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UTHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $314.00 price target (down from $395.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 5th. Bank of America upgraded United Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $314.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $346.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $392.00.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Further Reading

