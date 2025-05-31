Wellington Management Group LLP Buys Shares of 1,271,303 Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,271,303 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,073,000. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 2.91% of Dime Community Bancshares as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 428,321 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $13,164,000 after purchasing an additional 69,856 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 91.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,732 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 36,076 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,602 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 56,472 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 18,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DCOM opened at $25.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.58 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.07 and a 200 day moving average of $29.82. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.49 and a twelve month high of $37.60.

Dime Community Bancshares ( NASDAQ:DCOM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $103.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 8th were issued a $0.3438 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. This is a boost from Dime Community Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 158.73%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DCOM. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $36.00 to $32.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dime Community Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.88.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that engages in the provision of various commercial banking and financial services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. It also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; letters of credit; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; lines of credit; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

