X Financial (NYSE:XYF) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

X Financial (NYSE:XYF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.25 and last traded at $18.74, with a volume of 636228 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.13.
X Financial Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $782.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.46.
X Financial (NYSE:XYF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 19th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $267.00 million for the quarter. X Financial had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 25.03%.
X Financial Increases Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On X Financial
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in X Financial stock. Hhlr Advisors LTD. acquired a new stake in X Financial (NYSE:XYF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,000. Hhlr Advisors LTD. owned approximately 0.10% of X Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 1.15% of the company’s stock.
X Financial Company Profile
X Financial provides personal finance services in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers services as an online marketplace connecting borrowers and investors or institutional funding partners. Its loan products include Xiaoying credit loan, which consists of Xiaoying card loan; and Xiaoying preferred loan to small business owners.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than X Financial
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- Hormel Stock Near Lows, But Tariff Relief Could Boost Outlook
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- 3 Different Ways to Add Gold to Your Portfolio
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Coca-Cola Stock Has Momentum, PepsiCo May Be the Better Buy
Receive News & Ratings for X Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.