X Financial (NYSE:XYF) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

X Financial (NYSE:XYF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.25 and last traded at $18.74, with a volume of 636228 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.13.

X Financial Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $782.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.46.

X Financial (NYSE:XYF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 19th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $267.00 million for the quarter. X Financial had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 25.03%.

X Financial Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On X Financial

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from X Financial’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 20th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. X Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.33%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in X Financial stock. Hhlr Advisors LTD. acquired a new stake in X Financial (NYSE:XYF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,000. Hhlr Advisors LTD. owned approximately 0.10% of X Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

X Financial Company Profile

X Financial provides personal finance services in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers services as an online marketplace connecting borrowers and investors or institutional funding partners. Its loan products include Xiaoying credit loan, which consists of Xiaoying card loan; and Xiaoying preferred loan to small business owners.

