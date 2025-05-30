Voloridge Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Free Report) by 39.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 37,391 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Himax Technologies were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 47,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 17,291 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new position in Himax Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Himax Technologies by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,909,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,349,000 after buying an additional 243,178 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Himax Technologies by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 7,815 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

Himax Technologies Trading Down 0.7%

Himax Technologies stock opened at $8.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 2.09. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.12 and a 12 month high of $13.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Himax Technologies Dividend Announcement

Himax Technologies ( NASDAQ:HIMX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $215.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. Himax Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 148.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Himax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Himax Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.80 price objective for the company.

Himax Technologies Company Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, PC monitors, laptops, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, ePaper devices, industrial displays, and other products.

