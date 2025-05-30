Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Acquires New Shares in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 73,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,292,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NDSN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nordson in the fourth quarter worth about $142,670,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nordson in the fourth quarter worth about $74,005,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 676.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 246,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,539,000 after acquiring an additional 214,594 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,135,000 after acquiring an additional 111,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,226,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,302,887,000 after acquiring an additional 93,146 shares in the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NDSN stock opened at $208.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $191.51 and a 200-day moving average of $212.11. Nordson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $165.03 and a fifty-two week high of $266.86.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $682.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.36 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 16.93%. Nordson’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.69%.

NDSN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas downgraded Nordson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $219.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 24th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Nordson from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.20.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

