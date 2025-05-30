Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC) Major Shareholder Sells $206,790.88 in Stock

Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Omaha Corp Boston sold 19,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total value of $206,790.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,116,449 shares in the company, valued at $99,095,800.63. This trade represents a 0.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Omaha Corp Boston also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 27th, Omaha Corp Boston sold 11,198 shares of Boston Omaha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $112,763.86.

On Friday, May 23rd, Omaha Corp Boston sold 24,322 shares of Boston Omaha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $262,920.82.

On Wednesday, May 21st, Omaha Corp Boston sold 701 shares of Boston Omaha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total value of $7,907.28.

On Tuesday, May 20th, Omaha Corp Boston sold 3,842 shares of Boston Omaha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total value of $44,874.56.

On Monday, May 19th, Omaha Corp Boston sold 31,197 shares of Boston Omaha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.85, for a total value of $369,684.45.

On Monday, April 28th, Omaha Corp Boston sold 13,691 shares of Boston Omaha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $148,958.08.

On Friday, April 25th, Omaha Corp Boston sold 15,383 shares of Boston Omaha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $168,443.85.

On Wednesday, April 23rd, Omaha Corp Boston sold 6,295 shares of Boston Omaha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total value of $69,685.65.

On Monday, April 21st, Omaha Corp Boston sold 17,037 shares of Boston Omaha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total value of $190,644.03.

On Wednesday, April 16th, Omaha Corp Boston sold 10,406 shares of Boston Omaha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $115,298.48.

Boston Omaha Stock Performance

NYSE BOC opened at $14.96 on Friday. Boston Omaha Co. has a 12 month low of $12.41 and a 12 month high of $16.20. The stock has a market cap of $470.54 million, a P/E ratio of -45.33 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Boston Omaha ( NYSE:BOC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). Boston Omaha had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $27.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.14 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BOC. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Omaha during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Omaha during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Boston Omaha by 143.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 3,181 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Omaha during the first quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Omaha during the fourth quarter valued at $146,000. 60.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TD Cowen cut their target price on Boston Omaha from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th.

Boston Omaha Company Profile

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. It is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and asset management businesses. The company was formerly known as REO Plus, Inc and changed its name to Boston Omaha Corporation in March 2015.

