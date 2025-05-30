Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Takes Position in Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 669,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,120,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.33% of Remitly Global as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RELY. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Remitly Global by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Remitly Global by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Remitly Global by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 15,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Remitly Global by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Remitly Global by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 42,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Remitly Global alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ankur Sinha sold 5,000 shares of Remitly Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $95,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 397,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,562,273.05. The trade was a 1.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ltd Naspers sold 11,900,000 shares of Remitly Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total transaction of $272,391,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,441,745 shares in the company, valued at $582,361,543.05. The trade was a 31.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,015,854 shares of company stock valued at $274,823,494. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on RELY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Remitly Global from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Remitly Global in a report on Thursday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Remitly Global from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Remitly Global from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Remitly Global from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.88.

View Our Latest Analysis on Remitly Global

Remitly Global Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of Remitly Global stock opened at $21.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of -110.68 and a beta of 0.16. Remitly Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.60 and a 12-month high of $27.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.94.

Remitly Global (NASDAQ:RELY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $361.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.81 million. Remitly Global had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 6.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Remitly Global, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Remitly Global Profile

(Free Report)

Remitly Global, Inc provides digital financial services for immigrants and their families. It primarily offers cross-border remittance services in approximately 170 countries. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RELY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Remitly Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Remitly Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.