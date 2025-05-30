VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:UEVM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:UEVM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 260.0% from the April 30th total of 1,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF Stock Up 0.3%

VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF stock opened at $49.92 on Friday. VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $41.47 and a 52 week high of $51.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.29. The stock has a market cap of $202.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.72.

VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 8th were issued a $0.2241 dividend. This is a boost from VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF

About VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UEVM. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,298,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,462,000 after purchasing an additional 40,901 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,756,000. Northeast Planning Associates INC. NH purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,043,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $546,000.

