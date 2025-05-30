VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:UEVM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:UEVM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 260.0% from the April 30th total of 1,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF Stock Up 0.3%
VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF stock opened at $49.92 on Friday. VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $41.47 and a 52 week high of $51.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.29. The stock has a market cap of $202.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.72.
VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 8th were issued a $0.2241 dividend. This is a boost from VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 8th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF
About VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF
