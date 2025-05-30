Simon Lill Buys 3,000,000 Shares of Kairos Minerals Limited (ASX:KAI) Stock

Kairos Minerals Limited (ASX:KAI – Get Free Report) insider Simon Lill bought 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$78,000.00 ($50,322.58).
Kairos Minerals Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 12.73 and a quick ratio of 18.53. The company has a market capitalization of $47.36 million, a P/E ratio of -35.56 and a beta of 1.44.
Kairos Minerals Company Profile
