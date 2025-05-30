Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) CFO Sells $112,396.70 in Stock

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,015 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total transaction of $112,396.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,913,979.14. The trade was a 5.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $58.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $31.30 billion, a PE ratio of 103.77 and a beta of 1.42. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $34.13 and a 12 month high of $98.10.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $970.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.86 million. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is -18,200.00%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Microchip Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Microchip Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 95,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,485,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 22,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 256.6% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 9,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 6,925 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 43,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after buying an additional 2,384 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

