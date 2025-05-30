MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB trimmed its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of EEM opened at $46.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.43. The company has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.63. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $38.19 and a 1-year high of $47.44.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

