Kings Path Partners LLC Buys Shares of 4,502 Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 21,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Investmark Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFNM opened at $47.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.72. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $46.24 and a 1 year high of $48.67.

About Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.