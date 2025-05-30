Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB) is Legacy Solutions LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Legacy Solutions LLC grew its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,848 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,887 shares during the quarter. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF makes up 2.7% of Legacy Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Legacy Solutions LLC owned 0.12% of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF worth $2,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HTRB. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 14,563,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,410,000 after acquiring an additional 835,677 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,751,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,381,000 after purchasing an additional 265,026 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,290,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,013,000 after buying an additional 246,770 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,536,000. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 999,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,301,000 after buying an additional 15,610 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:HTRB opened at $33.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.62. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $32.88 and a 1-year high of $35.34.

The Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (HTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a wide array of global fixed income instruments considered attractive from a total-return perspective, with current income as a secondary goal.

