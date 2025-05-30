Heliostar Metals Ltd. (CVE:HST) Director Sells C$85,333.76 in Stock

Heliostar Metals Ltd. (CVE:HST – Get Free Report) Director Kenneth David Booth sold 66,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.28, for a total transaction of C$85,333.76.

Heliostar Metals Price Performance

Heliostar Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an American real estate investment trust that invests in hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms. The Company also holds non-controlling interests in six domestic and one international joint ventures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Heliostar Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heliostar Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.