Insider Selling: V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX) SVP Sells 2,200 Shares of Stock

V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) SVP Richard L. Jr. Caputo sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total transaction of $103,070.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,869 shares in the company, valued at $930,862.65. This represents a 9.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

VVX opened at $45.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.70. V2X, Inc. has a one year low of $41.08 and a one year high of $69.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. V2X had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that V2X, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on VVX shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of V2X from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of V2X in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of V2X from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of V2X from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.67.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of V2X in the 4th quarter valued at $831,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of V2X by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 226,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,824,000 after purchasing an additional 17,232 shares during the period. Bullseye Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of V2X in the 4th quarter valued at $2,492,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of V2X by 273.9% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 18,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 13,544 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of V2X by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 141,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,786,000 after purchasing an additional 19,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.

