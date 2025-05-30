FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Purchased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $2,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 739 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Geller Advisors LLC lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

Shares of FDS opened at $465.34 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $391.69 and a one year high of $499.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $440.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $458.33. The stock has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.36, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The business services provider reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.11. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 33.92%. The company had revenue of $570.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.65 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FDS shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Friday, March 21st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $525.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $498.00 to $466.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $503.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $409.00 to $390.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $436.90.

Insider Transactions at FactSet Research Systems

In other news, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.73, for a total value of $157,443.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,084.12. This represents a 89.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

