COMPASS Pathways’ (CMPS) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CMPS. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on COMPASS Pathways from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, COMPASS Pathways has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.83.

Get COMPASS Pathways alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on COMPASS Pathways

COMPASS Pathways Price Performance

Shares of COMPASS Pathways stock opened at $4.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.91, a current ratio of 8.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. COMPASS Pathways has a twelve month low of $2.49 and a twelve month high of $8.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.91. The firm has a market cap of $384.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 2.27.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts predict that COMPASS Pathways will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On COMPASS Pathways

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in COMPASS Pathways during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,003 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 46.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COMPASS Pathways Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for COMPASS Pathways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMPASS Pathways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.