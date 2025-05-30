Reviewing BBB Foods (NYSE:TBBB) and DFI Retail Group (OTCMKTS:DFIHY)

BBB Foods (NYSE:TBBB – Get Free Report) and DFI Retail Group (OTCMKTS:DFIHY – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

BBB Foods has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DFI Retail Group has a beta of 0.23, indicating that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.4% of BBB Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BBB Foods N/A N/A N/A DFI Retail Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BBB Foods and DFI Retail Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares BBB Foods and DFI Retail Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BBB Foods $61.89 billion 0.05 -$17.30 million $0.22 133.00 DFI Retail Group $9.17 billion 0.40 $32.20 million N/A N/A

DFI Retail Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BBB Foods.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for BBB Foods and DFI Retail Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BBB Foods 0 3 3 0 2.50 DFI Retail Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

BBB Foods presently has a consensus target price of $34.20, indicating a potential upside of 16.88%. Given BBB Foods’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe BBB Foods is more favorable than DFI Retail Group.

Summary

BBB Foods beats DFI Retail Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BBB Foods

BBB Foods Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of grocery retail stores in Mexico. It offers household cleaning, personal hyenine, cosmetics and beauty, pharmacy, and general merchandise products, as well as jellies and desserts, foods and drinks, pet supplies, coffee, tea, chocolates, breads, dry and frozen foods, snacks and sweets, and toilet papers and napkins. The company also provides branded, private label, and spot products. It serves low-to-middle income households through online channels. BBB Foods Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

About DFI Retail Group

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited operates as a retailer in Asia. The company operates through five segments: Food, Convenience, Health and Beauty, Home Furnishings, Restaurants, and Other Retailing. The company primarily operates grocery stores under the Wellcome, Yonghui, CS Fresh, Market Place, Giant, Hero, Cold Storage, Mercato, San Miu, Jasons, and Lucky brands; and convenience stores under the 7-Eleven brand. It also operates health and beauty stores under the Mannings, Guardian, and GNC brands; and home furnishings stores under the IKEA brand, as well as restaurants under the Maxim’s brand. The company was formerly known as Dairy Farm International Holdings Limited and changed its name to DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited in May 2022. The company was incorporated in 1886 and is based in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong. DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Jardine Strategic Limited.

