Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) vs. Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) Critical Comparison

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) and Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Iris Energy and Runway Growth Finance”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iris Energy $372.10 million 4.34 -$28.95 million N/A N/A Runway Growth Finance $75.13 million 4.88 $44.34 million $1.66 5.91

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Runway Growth Finance has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Iris Energy.

41.1% of Iris Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.6% of Runway Growth Finance shares are held by institutional investors. 21.5% of Iris Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Runway Growth Finance shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Iris Energy and Runway Growth Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iris Energy -17.94% -3.98% -3.33% Runway Growth Finance 27.05% 12.91% 6.33%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Iris Energy and Runway Growth Finance, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iris Energy 0 1 10 1 3.00 Runway Growth Finance 0 3 2 0 2.40

Iris Energy presently has a consensus price target of $20.30, suggesting a potential upside of 136.05%. Runway Growth Finance has a consensus price target of $10.70, suggesting a potential upside of 9.07%. Given Iris Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Iris Energy is more favorable than Runway Growth Finance.

Volatility and Risk

Iris Energy has a beta of 3.67, indicating that its share price is 267% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Runway Growth Finance has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Iris Energy beats Runway Growth Finance on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Iris Energy

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

About Runway Growth Finance

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors. It prefers to investments in companies engaged in electronic equipment and instruments, systems software, hardware, storage and peripherals and specialized consumer services, application software, healthcare technology, internet software and services, data processing and outsourced services, internet retail, human resources and employment services, biotechnology, healthcare equipment and education services. It invests in senior secured loans between $10 million and $75 million.

