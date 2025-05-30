Stephens Reiterates Overweight Rating for SentinelOne (NYSE:S)

Stephens reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

S has been the subject of several other reports. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.77.

SentinelOne Stock Down 11.5%

NYSE S opened at $17.41 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.52 and a beta of 0.81. SentinelOne has a 52 week low of $14.33 and a 52 week high of $29.29.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $229.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.39 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 37.61% and a negative return on equity of 15.80%. SentinelOne’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that SentinelOne will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SentinelOne news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 81,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $1,598,916.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 879,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,229,287.46. This represents a 8.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ric Smith sold 20,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $394,675.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 508,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,949,581.50. The trade was a 3.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 417,914 shares of company stock valued at $7,830,519 over the last three months. 4.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of SentinelOne

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 34,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 2.5% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 25,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 94.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SentinelOne Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

Further Reading

