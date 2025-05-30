Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Desjardins raised Teck Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Veritas raised Teck Resources to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. National Bank Financial raised Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Teck Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th.

