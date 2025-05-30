Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $943.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on REGN. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,230.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,195.00 to $1,013.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Bernstein Bank dropped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,070.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $695.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $890.60.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.3%

NASDAQ REGN opened at $605.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $65.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $587.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $669.68. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $520.50 and a 52 week high of $1,211.20.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.83 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 31.07%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 35.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.96%.

Institutional Trading of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 39 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 344.4% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 40 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 110.5% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 40 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

