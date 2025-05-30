HC Wainwright Cuts Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) Price Target to $1.50

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID – Free Report) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $2.00 to $1.50 in a report issued on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Ovid Therapeutics’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.40) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OVID. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Ovid Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price (down from $4.00) on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, William Blair raised Ovid Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ovid Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.78.

Ovid Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ OVID opened at $0.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 5.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.30 and a 200-day moving average of $0.63. Ovid Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $3.31.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). Ovid Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,142.56% and a negative return on equity of 39.24%. The firm had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ovid Therapeutics will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $7,012,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,088,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 237,445 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ovid Therapeutics by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 1,545,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 17,402 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Finally, OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 943,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 315,126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

About Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of impactful medicines for patients and families with epilepsies and seizure-related neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing soticlestat, a novel cholesterol 24 hydroxylase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the potential treatment of patients with resistant epilepsies; OV329, a GABA aminotransferase inhibitor which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with tuberous sclerosis complex and infantile spasms; and OV350, a small molecule direct activator of the KCC2 transporter, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treating epilepsies.

