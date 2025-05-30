Reviewing BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) and Silexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLXN)

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) and Silexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLXN – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares BioNTech and Silexion Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioNTech -15.16% -2.35% -2.05% Silexion Therapeutics N/A N/A -249.43%

Volatility and Risk

BioNTech has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Silexion Therapeutics has a beta of 0.06, meaning that its stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioNTech 0 4 13 1 2.83 Silexion Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings for BioNTech and Silexion Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

BioNTech currently has a consensus target price of $140.14, suggesting a potential upside of 39.79%. Silexion Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 420.83%. Given Silexion Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Silexion Therapeutics is more favorable than BioNTech.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.5% of BioNTech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.9% of Silexion Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.2% of BioNTech shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 33.0% of Silexion Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BioNTech and Silexion Therapeutics”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioNTech $2.75 billion 8.78 $1.01 billion ($3.40) -29.49 Silexion Therapeutics N/A N/A $260,000.00 N/A N/A

BioNTech has higher revenue and earnings than Silexion Therapeutics.

Summary

BioNTech beats Silexion Therapeutics on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer. It develops BNT122, which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma and in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; BNT131 that is in Phase I clinical trial for multiple solid tumors; BNT141 and BNT142 that are in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; BNT151, BNT152, and BNT153 to treat solid tumors; BNT211 to treat multiple solid tumors, and BNT221 for pancreatic and other cancers; BNT311 which are in Phase II clinical trial to treat metastatic non-small cell lung cancer and Phase I/II clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; and BNT312, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors, as well as ONC-392, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat ovarian cancer and Phase I/II clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors. It develops BNT321, an IgG1 monoclonal antibody in Phase I clinical trial for pancreatic cancer; BNT411, a small molecule immunomodulator product candidate in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; BNT322, which is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for multiple solid tumors; and prophylactic vaccine for shingles, malaria, tuberculosis, HSV-2, and other infectious diseases. It has collaborations with Genentech, Inc.; Sanofi S.A.; Genmab A/S; Pfizer Inc.; Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd; and Ryvu Therapeutics S.A. BioNTech SE was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Mainz, Germany.

About Silexion Therapeutics

Silexion Therapeutics LTD, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops RNA interference (RNAi)-based cancer drugs and delivery systems to treat malignant solid tumors. The company engages in the treatment of solid tumors through its proprietary LODER delivery platform. Its products comprise SiG12D-LODER that has completed pre-clinical studies and an open label Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; Prostate-LODER, which is in pre-clinical studies for the treatment of prostate cancer; and GBM-LODER that is in pre-clinical studies to target Glioblastoma Multiform, a malignant primary brain tumor. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

