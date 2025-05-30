UBS Group Cuts Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Price Target to $75.00

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) had its target price cut by UBS Group from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EQH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Equitable from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Equitable from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Equitable from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Equitable from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Equitable from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.67.

Shares of EQH opened at $53.51 on Tuesday. Equitable has a 1-year low of $36.46 and a 1-year high of $56.00. The stock has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.33.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.14). Equitable had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 85.70%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. Equitable’s quarterly revenue was up 105.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equitable will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is a positive change from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. Equitable’s payout ratio is 29.35%.

In other Equitable news, insider Nick Lane sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total transaction of $255,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,109,411.76. This represents a 3.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $1,426,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 743,206 shares in the company, valued at $35,346,877.36. The trade was a 3.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,332 shares of company stock worth $5,976,400 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Equitable during the first quarter worth about $26,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equitable during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Equitable by 111.2% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equitable during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Equitable by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

