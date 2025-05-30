JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Given New $42.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the information services provider’s stock.

JD has been the subject of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of JD.com in a report on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $39.00 price target on JD.com in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Dbs Bank raised JD.com to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America cut their price target on JD.com from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on JD.com from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JD.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

NASDAQ:JD opened at $32.94 on Tuesday. JD.com has a one year low of $24.13 and a one year high of $47.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $51.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.42.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is a boost from JD.com’s previous annual dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. JD.com’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.84%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in JD.com during the first quarter worth $25,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 111.6% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

