Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Research Coverage Started at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock.

IMCR has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Immunocore from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Immunocore from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Immunocore from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Friday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.89.

Immunocore Stock Performance

Immunocore stock opened at $35.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -36.88 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.98. Immunocore has a twelve month low of $23.15 and a twelve month high of $49.05.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $125.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.82 million. Immunocore had a negative net margin of 15.87% and a negative return on equity of 12.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Immunocore will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Immunocore

In other Immunocore news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 807,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.72 per share, for a total transaction of $23,994,085.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,144,060 shares in the company, valued at $63,721,463.20. This trade represents a 60.40% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immunocore

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Immunocore in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Immunocore in the first quarter worth about $225,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Immunocore by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Checkpoint Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in Immunocore in the first quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in Immunocore in the first quarter worth about $278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Immunocore Company Profile

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also develops other programs for oncology, including tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial to treat advanced cutaneous melanoma.

