FTAC Emerald Acquisition (NASDAQ:FLD) Now Covered by Northland Securities

Northland Securities started coverage on shares of FTAC Emerald Acquisition (NASDAQ:FLD – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of FTAC Emerald Acquisition in a research note on Monday, April 14th.
FTAC Emerald Acquisition Price Performance
FTAC Emerald Acquisition (NASDAQ:FLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.32).
About FTAC Emerald Acquisition
FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets operating in the clean/renewable energy, water sustainability, agricultural technology, shared economy software, and mobility sectors.
