Comparing Casino, Guichard-Perrachon (OTCMKTS:CGUSY) & Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY)

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon and Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Casino, Guichard-Perrachon and Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Casino, Guichard-Perrachon 0 0 0 0 0.00 Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize 0 2 0 1 2.67

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Casino, Guichard-Perrachon N/A N/A N/A Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize 1.97% 15.81% 4.73%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Casino, Guichard-Perrachon and Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Casino, Guichard-Perrachon and Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Casino, Guichard-Perrachon N/A N/A N/A $0.50 0.20 Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize $96.70 billion 0.40 $1.91 billion €2.08 ($2.36) 20.17

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has higher revenue and earnings than Casino, Guichard-Perrachon. Casino, Guichard-Perrachon is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize beats Casino, Guichard-Perrachon on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Casino, Guichard-Perrachon

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon S.A. operates as a food retailer in France, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, shopping malls, and e-commerce sites, as well as convenience, discount, and cash and carry stores. It also involved in banking, digital marketing, service station, franchise, real estate asset management, property development and trading, rental, banking, and energy-related activities. It operates through stores. The company was founded in 1898 and is based in Saint-Étienne, France.Casino, Guichard-Perrachon S.A operates as a subsidiary of Rallye SA.

About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's stores offer produce, dairy, meat, deli, bakery, seafood, and frozen products; grocery, beer, and wine; floral, pet food, health and beauty care, kitchen and cookware, gardening tools, general merchandise articles, electronics, newspapers and magazines, tobacco, etc.; gasoline; and pharmacy products. It operates its supermarkets, convenience stores, and online stores under the Food Lion, Stop & Shop, The GIANT Company, Hannaford, Giant Food, FreshDirect, Albert Heijn, bol.com, Etos, Gall & Gall, Delhaize, Albert, Alfa Beta Vassilopoulos, Mega Image, Delhaize Serbia, Peapod Digital labs, and Retail Business Service brands. The company was formerly known as Koninklijke Ahold N.V. and changed its name to Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. in July 2016. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. was founded in 1867 and is headquartered in Zaandam, the Netherlands.

