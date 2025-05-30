Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) & Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Head-To-Head Comparison

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) and Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Ginkgo Bioworks and Krystal Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Ginkgo Bioworks alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ginkgo Bioworks -298.78% -58.54% -34.24% Krystal Biotech 30.69% 11.41% 10.40%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Ginkgo Bioworks and Krystal Biotech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ginkgo Bioworks 2 0 1 0 1.67 Krystal Biotech 0 1 7 1 3.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Ginkgo Bioworks currently has a consensus target price of $5.77, suggesting a potential downside of 20.29%. Krystal Biotech has a consensus target price of $211.13, suggesting a potential upside of 68.08%. Given Krystal Biotech’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Krystal Biotech is more favorable than Ginkgo Bioworks.

78.6% of Ginkgo Bioworks shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.3% of Krystal Biotech shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.7% of Ginkgo Bioworks shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.7% of Krystal Biotech shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Ginkgo Bioworks has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Krystal Biotech has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ginkgo Bioworks and Krystal Biotech”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ginkgo Bioworks $237.42 million 1.78 -$892.87 million ($9.16) -0.79 Krystal Biotech $333.45 million 10.89 $10.93 million $4.16 30.19

Krystal Biotech has higher revenue and earnings than Ginkgo Bioworks. Ginkgo Bioworks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Krystal Biotech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Krystal Biotech beats Ginkgo Bioworks on 14 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

(Get Free Report)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming in the United States. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. It serves pharma and biotech, agriculture, industrial and environment, food and nutrition, consumer and technology, and government and defense industries. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Krystal Biotech

(Get Free Report)

Krystal Biotech, Inc., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB). The company also develops KB105, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for treating patients with deficient autosomal recessive congenital ichthyosis; KB104 for treating netherton syndrome; KB407 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treating cystic fibrosis; KB707 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of anti-PD-1 relapsed/refractory; KB408, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treating Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and KB301 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for treating aesthetic skin conditions, as well as in open label study with ophthalmic B-VEC for treating for ocular complications of deb. Krystal Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.