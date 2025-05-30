Haleon (NYSE:HLN) Upgraded at BNP Paribas Exane

BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. BNP Paribas Exane currently has $13.40 price objective on the stock.

HLN has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Haleon in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Wall Street Zen cut Haleon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Haleon in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Hsbc Global Res lowered Haleon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Haleon in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Haleon has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Haleon Stock Performance

NYSE HLN opened at $11.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.04 billion, a PE ratio of 33.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Haleon has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $11.36.

Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Haleon had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 10.85%. On average, research analysts predict that Haleon will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Haleon

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Haleon during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Haleon by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in Haleon during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Haleon during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new stake in Haleon during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Haleon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

