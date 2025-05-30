Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Price Target Raised to $23.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Free Report) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Gates Industrial from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Gates Industrial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Gates Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gates Industrial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.89.

Shares of Gates Industrial stock opened at $21.41 on Tuesday. Gates Industrial has a twelve month low of $14.70 and a twelve month high of $23.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 1.23.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $847.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Gates Industrial’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Gates Industrial will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Fredrik J. Eliasson bought 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,173,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 188,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,686,121.12. This trade represents a 46.71% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTES. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Gates Industrial by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,442,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,931,000 after acquiring an additional 6,383,165 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Gates Industrial by 1,185.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,363,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101,738 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Gates Industrial by 540.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,609,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046,064 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Gates Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,520,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Gates Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,080,000. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

