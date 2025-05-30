Bicara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Bicara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAX – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.86.

BCAX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen cut Bicara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Bicara Therapeutics from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Bicara Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $48.00 price objective on Bicara Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 27th.

Bicara Therapeutics Stock Performance

Bicara Therapeutics stock opened at $9.44 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.56. Bicara Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $28.09.

Bicara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.28). Analysts forecast that Bicara Therapeutics will post -2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bicara Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCAX. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Bicara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Bicara Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Bicara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Bicara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Bicara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Bicara Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicara Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops bifunctional therapies for solid tumors. Its lead program is ficerafusp alfa, a bifunctional antibody that combines an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) directed monoclonal antibody with a domain that binds to human transforming growth factor beta (TGF-b) for the treatment of solid tumors.

