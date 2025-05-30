B. Riley Cuts Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Price Target to $52.00

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Free Report) had its price target decreased by B. Riley from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Viasat’s Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

VSAT has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Viasat from $26.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Viasat in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on Viasat from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Viasat from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.88.

Shares of NASDAQ VSAT opened at $9.27 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.29. Viasat has a 52 week low of $6.69 and a 52 week high of $26.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Viasat by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,229,116 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,460,000 after purchasing an additional 256,389 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA acquired a new position in shares of Viasat during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,111,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Viasat by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 413,122 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after acquiring an additional 12,802 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Viasat by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,773,860 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $117,216,000 after acquiring an additional 194,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viasat in the fourth quarter worth $682,000. 86.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

