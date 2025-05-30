StandardAero, Inc. (NYSE:SARO) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

StandardAero, Inc. (NYSE:SARO – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.11.

SARO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of StandardAero from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of StandardAero from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of StandardAero from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th.

StandardAero Stock Performance

SARO stock opened at $29.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.85 and a 200-day moving average of $26.78. StandardAero has a 12 month low of $21.31 and a 12 month high of $34.38.

StandardAero (NYSE:SARO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that StandardAero will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at StandardAero

In related news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 5,524,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $150,828,732.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,292,362 shares in the company, valued at $963,481,482.60. This represents a 13.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On StandardAero

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SARO. Carlyle Group Inc. raised its holdings in StandardAero by 1,912.5% during the 1st quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. now owns 134,352,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,579,159,000 after buying an additional 127,676,968 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in StandardAero during the 4th quarter valued at $183,924,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in StandardAero during the 4th quarter valued at $161,324,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in StandardAero during the 4th quarter valued at $155,829,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in StandardAero during the 4th quarter valued at $147,628,000.

About StandardAero

StandardAero, Inc provides aerospace engine aftermarket services for fixed and rotary wing aircraft in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Engine Services and Component Repair Services. The Engine Services segment provides a suite of aftermarket services, including maintenance, repair and overhaul, on-wing and field service support, asset management, and engineering and related solutions to customers in the commercial aerospace, military and helicopter, and business aviation end markets.

