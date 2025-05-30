Critical Contrast: SolarMax Technology (NASDAQ:SMXT) and Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY)

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SolarMax Technology and Vallourec”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SolarMax Technology $24.15 million 2.30 $440,000.00 ($0.37) -3.16 Vallourec $5.53 billion 0.76 $536.72 million $0.38 9.47

Vallourec has higher revenue and earnings than SolarMax Technology. SolarMax Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vallourec, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SolarMax Technology -107.57% N/A -47.62% Vallourec 9.28% 16.77% 7.11%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares SolarMax Technology and Vallourec’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

SolarMax Technology has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Vallourec has a beta of 1.65, suggesting that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Vallourec beats SolarMax Technology on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SolarMax Technology

SolarMax Technology, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated solar energy company in the United States and China. The company engages in the sale and installation of photovoltaic and battery backup systems; sale of LED systems; and identifying and procuring solar farm projects for resale to third parties, as well as provision of engineering, procuring, and construction services for solar farm projects. It serves residential, commercial, and government customers. SolarMax Technology, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Riverside, California.

About Vallourec

Vallourec S.A., through its subsidiaries, provides tubular solutions for the oil and gas, industry, and energy markets in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through Tubes; Mine & Forests; and Holding Companies & Other segments. The company offers seamless tubes for refineries, petrochemical facilities, and floating liquefied natural gas plants, as well as production, storage, and offloading units; VAM connections; rigid subsea line pipes and onshore rigid line pipes; and carbon steel and steel alloy tubes, hollow bars, and connections. It also provides assistance in lowering tubes, inspecting connections, and supervising assembly; thread tubes inventory management; tube inspection, maintenance, and repair services; on-site services; preparation for drilling operations; well coordination and supply services based on the drilling programs; and integrated solutions for the subsea line pipe market comprising welding, coating, insulation, bending, logistics, project management, and service agreements. In addition, the company offers tubular products for geothermal; carbon capture, utilization, and storage; and hydrogen industries. Further, it provides tubes and hollow bars, as well as circular, square, rectangular, and octagonal sections for the manufacture of cranes, construction machinery, agricultural machinery, and hydraulic cylinders; and infrastructure construction, as well as axle tubes and gearbox applications for the automotive industry. Additionally, the company is involved in the iron ore and charcoal production businesses. It serves oil service, engineering, and construction companies; distributors and industrial equipment manufacturers; and energy companies, and carbon capture and storage specialists, as well as geothermal, green hydrogen, and solar developers. Vallourec S.A. was founded in 1895 and is based in Meudon, France.

