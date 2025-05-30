First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Receives $46.40 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.40.
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of First Merchants from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of First Merchants from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of First Merchants from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded shares of First Merchants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st.
Shares of First Merchants stock opened at $37.89 on Friday. First Merchants has a 1 year low of $30.55 and a 1 year high of $46.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.43.
First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. First Merchants had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $160.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.23 million. Analysts forecast that First Merchants will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This is an increase from First Merchants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. First Merchants’s payout ratio is 40.45%.
First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company offers a range of financial services, including time, savings, and demand deposits; and consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans.
