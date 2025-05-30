Wolford Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:WLFDY) and Alps Alpine (OTCMKTS:APELY) Financial Review

Wolford Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:WLFDY – Get Free Report) and Alps Alpine (OTCMKTS:APELY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Alps Alpine shares are held by institutional investors. 10.4% of Alps Alpine shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Wolford Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Wolford Aktiengesellschaft and Alps Alpine, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wolford Aktiengesellschaft 0 0 0 0 0.00 Alps Alpine 1 0 0 0 1.00

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Wolford Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alps Alpine has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Wolford Aktiengesellschaft and Alps Alpine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wolford Aktiengesellschaft N/A N/A N/A Alps Alpine 0.02% 1.73% 0.93%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Wolford Aktiengesellschaft and Alps Alpine”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wolford Aktiengesellschaft $128.89 million 0.38 -$14.59 million N/A N/A Alps Alpine $6.68 billion 0.29 -$205.71 million $2.42 7.76

Wolford Aktiengesellschaft has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Alps Alpine.

Summary

Alps Alpine beats Wolford Aktiengesellschaft on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wolford Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Free Report)

Wolford Aktiengesellschaft produces and markets skinwear in Austria, Germany, rest of Europe, North America, and Asia. The company's products include legwear; ready-to-wear; beachwear; swimwear; close-fitting products, such as bodies and shirts; and figure-shaping lingerie, as well as dresses and pullovers. It also offers accessories comprising scarves and belts. The company sells its products through 229 monobrand points of sales approximately 2,500 retail partners. In addition, it operates a restaurant under World of Wolford name located in Bregenz, Austria. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Bregenz, Austria. Wolford Aktiengesellschaft is a subsidiary of FFG Wisdom (Luxembourg) S.à r.l.

About Alps Alpine

(Get Free Report)

Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Components, Sensor Communication, Module Systems, and Logistics. The company’s products for the consumer, industrial equipment, and IoT markets include TACT switches, worker condition monitoring systems, HAPTIC reactor, actuator for cameras, remote monitoring system for logistics, analog meter monitoring system, resistive position sensor, pressure sensor, air environment sensor module, three-axis geomagnetic sensor, humidity sensor, and pc board mount current sensor. Its products for the automotive market comprises TACT and detector switches, Encoder, aspherical glass lens with metal holder, HAPTIC reactor, trimagic converter, current sensor, magnetic sensor, millimeter-wave sensor, GNSS module, 5G NR module, power window switch, electric shifter, sound system, cabin controller, smart door trim, electric shifter, integrated display, premium sound speakers, and customized car products. The company also provides systems development, office, and financing and leasing services, as well as transportation, storage, and forwarding services. The company was formerly known as Alps Electric Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. in January 2019. The company was incorporated in 1948 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Wolford Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolford Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.