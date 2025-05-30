LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Upgraded at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $8.50 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LifeStance Health Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

Get LifeStance Health Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LFST

LifeStance Health Group Trading Down 2.2%

Insider Buying and Selling at LifeStance Health Group

Shares of NASDAQ LFST opened at $5.91 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.14. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.73 and a beta of 1.30. LifeStance Health Group has a 12 month low of $4.64 and a 12 month high of $8.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

In other LifeStance Health Group news, insider Lisa K. Miller sold 18,845 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $130,030.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 339,810 shares in the company, valued at $2,344,689. The trade was a 5.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in LifeStance Health Group by 13.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 10,894 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 90,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 35,823 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 124.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in LifeStance Health Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in LifeStance Health Group by 278.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,086,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,597,000 after purchasing an additional 5,949,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

About LifeStance Health Group

(Get Free Report)

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics in the United States. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LifeStance Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeStance Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.