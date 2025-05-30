Bank of America Cuts EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Price Target to $24.00

EHang (NASDAQ:EH – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Bank of America from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on EH. Daiwa America upgraded EHang to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on EHang in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised EHang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on EHang in a report on Monday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.40 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EHang presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.28.

Shares of NASDAQ EH opened at $16.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.24 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.52 and a 200-day moving average of $17.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.25. EHang has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $29.76.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of EHang in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of EHang by 247.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of EHang in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Eschler Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in EHang during the first quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC acquired a new position in EHang during the first quarter valued at approximately $292,000. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, West Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

