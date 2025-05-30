Brand Engagement Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNAIW) Short Interest Update

Brand Engagement Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNAIW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 95.7% from the April 30th total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Brand Engagement Network Trading Down 14.5%

Shares of NASDAQ BNAIW opened at $0.02 on Friday. Brand Engagement Network has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.03.

Brand Engagement Network Company Profile

Brand Engagement Network, Inc provides conversational AI assistants. The company offers security-focused, multimodal communication, and human-like assistants. Its AI assistants are built on proprietary natural language processing, anomaly detection, multisensory awareness, sentiment, and environmental analysis, as well as real-time individuation and personalization capabilities.

