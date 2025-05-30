Brand Engagement Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNAIW) Short Interest Update

Brand Engagement Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNAIW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 95.7% from the April 30th total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Brand Engagement Network Trading Down 14.5%
Shares of NASDAQ BNAIW opened at $0.02 on Friday. Brand Engagement Network has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.03.
Brand Engagement Network Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Brand Engagement Network
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Apple Stock Could Rally After Tariffs Are Blocked By Court
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Archer Aviation Stock Steadies After Short-Seller Report
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- 3 Quality Stocks Trading Near 52-Week Lows
Receive News & Ratings for Brand Engagement Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brand Engagement Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.