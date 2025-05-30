Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Director Jeffrey W. Albers Sells 5,000 Shares

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 5,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total value of $505,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 146,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,830,158.20. This represents a 3.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $103.06 on Friday. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 52-week low of $73.04 and a 52-week high of $121.90. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.43 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.65.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.32). Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 13.19% and a negative return on equity of 77.49%. The firm had revenue of $149.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BPMC shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blueprint Medicines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 4.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 15.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1.1% during the first quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 25.0% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

