Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.35 and traded as low as $0.79. Aqua Metals shares last traded at $0.81, with a volume of 243,135 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Benchmark restated a “speculative buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Aqua Metals in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd.
Aqua Metals Stock Down 9.4%
Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The business services provider reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.43). On average, equities research analysts predict that Aqua Metals, Inc. will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Aqua Metals
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aqua Metals stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS – Free Report) by 81.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 671,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300,787 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 8.10% of Aqua Metals worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 21.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Aqua Metals
Aqua Metals, Inc engages in reinventing metals recycling activities with its patented AquaRefining technology. The company's technology produces metals and alloys that can be returned into the battery manufacturing supply chain markets, as well as sells metals for use in various advanced manufacturing industries.
